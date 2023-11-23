Capital World Investors Cuts Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Capital World Investors reduced its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,113,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 46,975 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 2.76% of Align Technology worth $747,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,592,819,000 after buying an additional 75,255 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 124,226.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,501,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,592,040,000 after buying an additional 4,498,246 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $562,495,000 after buying an additional 11,173 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,199,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $424,148,000 after buying an additional 128,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,457,000 after purchasing an additional 131,006 shares during the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,167,820. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,167,820. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,319 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,252,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALGN stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $217.29. The company had a trading volume of 732,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,189. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $253.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.58. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $960.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.60 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.60.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

