Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Acquires New Shares in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Globant by 233.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Globant by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Globant during the first quarter worth $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Globant by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Globant during the first quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLOB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their price target on Globant from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Globant from $230.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Globant from $194.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Globant from $207.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.38.

Globant Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Globant stock opened at $212.90 on Thursday. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $135.40 and a twelve month high of $215.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.47 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.80.

Globant Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

