First Citizens Asset Management Inc. Has $5.52 Million Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

First Citizens Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,521 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.3% of First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $5,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after acquiring an additional 12,432 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 21,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $100.55. 1,243,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,918. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $116.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.50.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

