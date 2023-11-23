Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 46,962 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,962 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $16,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BSX. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total transaction of $629,650.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,078,279.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total transaction of $629,650.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,078,279.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 13,971 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $742,418.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,119.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 408,996 shares of company stock valued at $21,589,497. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $55.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $81.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.60, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $55.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.38.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

