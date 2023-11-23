Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Position Trimmed by Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $272.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.07. The company has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $248.71 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ROK

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,050.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,050.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total transaction of $125,514.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,167.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,150 shares of company stock valued at $311,281 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.