Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors cut its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,716,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,231 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.07% of Chesapeake Energy worth $813,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 6,175,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after buying an additional 1,517,281 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 3,273.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,016,000 after buying an additional 1,419,143 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,517,000 after buying an additional 1,367,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 1,578.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,243,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,199,000 after buying an additional 1,169,567 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CHK traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.81. 985,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,933. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $105.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.52. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 49.82%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.06 EPS. Chesapeake Energy’s revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.25%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.73.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

