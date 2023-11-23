Capital World Investors Sells 25,126,498 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Capital World Investors reduced its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,575,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,126,498 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 6.96% of AES worth $965,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AES. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AES during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AES during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in AES during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in AES by 5,681.8% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AES. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AES from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

AES Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE AES traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $16.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,408,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,213,185. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.07. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

AES Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -75.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AES

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,234.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andres Gluski purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,234.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul L. Freedman purchased 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,092.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,287.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 57,039 shares of company stock valued at $934,195. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

