Capital World Investors Sells 1,513,079 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Capital World Investors lowered its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,151,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,513,079 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 0.09% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $892,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,358,275.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,016,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,549,000 after buying an additional 3,016,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,253,000 after buying an additional 2,453,367 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 240.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,260,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,567,000 after buying an additional 2,301,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $66,294,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,385,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,469,000 after buying an additional 1,879,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

ZI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.65.

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $206,842.79. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,493.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,284,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,734,095. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $32.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average of $20.23.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $313.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.76 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

