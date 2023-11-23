Capital World Investors Raises Stock Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,623,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,988 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.13% of Robert Half worth $1,024,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RHI. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Robert Half by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Robert Half by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Robert Half by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,603,000 after buying an additional 33,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,108,537.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,776,014.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

RHI stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.53. 556,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,148. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.26. Robert Half Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $89.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.26.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RHI shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Robert Half from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Robert Half in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Robert Half from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

