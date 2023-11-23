Capital World Investors Sells 986,810 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Capital World Investors lowered its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,779,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986,810 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 0.10% of Floor & Decor worth $1,120,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 1.0% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FND shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Floor & Decor stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,297,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,902. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.29 and a 1-year high of $116.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.07. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.95.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 15.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Profile

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.