Capital World Investors Raises Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,991,012 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771,861 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 4.13% of Quanta Services worth $1,176,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2,026.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,621 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,853,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,905,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $817,416,000 after acquiring an additional 806,157 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,223,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after buying an additional 511,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PWR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price target on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.17.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PWR stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $183.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 1.11. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $134.61 and a one year high of $212.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.82%.

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.