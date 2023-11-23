DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,557,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,915 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.21% of DexCom worth $1,096,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 141,272.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 47,321,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,081,289,000 after purchasing an additional 47,288,051 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $421,378,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $151,538,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 304.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $674,329,000 after purchasing an additional 992,049 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 287.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 846,632 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,362,000 after purchasing an additional 628,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $101,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,262,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,497 shares of company stock valued at $613,831. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DexCom from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.93.

Shares of DXCM opened at $110.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $139.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.76, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.63.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.64 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

