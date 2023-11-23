Capital World Investors Sells 853,670 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Capital World Investors decreased its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,587,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853,670 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 2.06% of Monster Beverage worth $1,239,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Price Performance

MNST stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,756,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,147,971. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $60.47. The company has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.78 and a 200 day moving average of $56.04.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.