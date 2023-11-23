The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 307,758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,653 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $26,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,610,111 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,238,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,986 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,901,281 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,831,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862,540 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468,119 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,447,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,329,000 after acquiring an additional 555,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 90,089.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after buying an additional 19,766,602 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $89.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $102.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.92 and a 1-year high of $93.78.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TJX. Citigroup upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.11.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

