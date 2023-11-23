Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,412,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,431 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.04% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $1,167,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $599,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 16,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW stock opened at $67.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EW. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EW

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total transaction of $564,366.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,301.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total transaction of $564,366.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,301.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total value of $2,226,491.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $340,307.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 179,795 shares of company stock worth $12,724,914. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.