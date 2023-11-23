Capital World Investors Has $1.39 Billion Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,456,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,385,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in S&P Global by 96,853.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,968,857,000 after buying an additional 635,351,035 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,744,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,875,846,000 after buying an additional 549,673 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in S&P Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,329,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,570,000 after buying an additional 145,038 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,368,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,628,000 after buying an additional 188,161 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,982,000 after buying an additional 19,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total transaction of $78,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,381.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $415.10. The company had a trading volume of 977,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,263. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $321.14 and a 52 week high of $428.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $374.21 and a 200-day moving average of $383.08. The firm has a market cap of $131.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.70, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SPGI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.