Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 1,941,786 Shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,177,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,941,786 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 84.88% of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF worth $1,330,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLCB. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 132,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 44,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 43,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLCB traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.82. 66,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,833. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.97. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $22.01.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

