Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.42 Billion Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,656,405 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,131 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises approximately 0.7% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,420,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 39.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in Stryker by 2.7% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Stryker by 0.6% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SYK stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $294.05. 744,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,624. The company has a market cap of $111.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.61. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $226.16 and a 1-year high of $306.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYK

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,733 shares of company stock worth $18,068,658. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.