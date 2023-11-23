Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 4,221 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,657,510 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,221 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of Intuit worth $1,217,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,623,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 22.9% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 31.3% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Intuit by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 229,932 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,353,000 after buying an additional 12,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total value of $1,207,899.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,990.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Argus upped their price target on Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.41.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Intuit

Intuit Trading Up 0.4 %

INTU stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $564.23. 899,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,757. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $370.62 and a one year high of $571.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $522.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $491.51. The company has a market cap of $158.15 billion, a PE ratio of 66.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.