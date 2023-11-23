ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Position Increased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,227,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up about 0.9% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.58% of ServiceNow worth $1,813,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 357.5% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.9% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.8% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at $144,098,000. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $614.77.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total transaction of $214,187.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,608.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total value of $214,187.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,608.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total value of $59,514.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,558. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $669.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,740. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $353.62 and a 52 week high of $678.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $137.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $582.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $562.67.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

