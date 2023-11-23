Schroder Investment Management Group Has $285.75 Million Stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,935,427 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 113,103 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 2.43% of Credicorp worth $285,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 4,440.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 41.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Credicorp by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Credicorp Stock Performance

BAP traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.71. 211,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,135. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $116.42 and a 52 week high of $160.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.84 and its 200 day moving average is $138.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Credicorp from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.20 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Credicorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credicorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Credicorp

Credicorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.