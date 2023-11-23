Schroder Investment Management Group Has $285.75 Million Stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,935,427 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 113,103 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 2.43% of Credicorp worth $285,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 4,440.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 41.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Credicorp by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Credicorp Stock Performance
BAP traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.71. 211,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,135. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $116.42 and a 52 week high of $160.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.84 and its 200 day moving average is $138.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.04.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Credicorp
Credicorp Company Profile
Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Credicorp
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.