Schroder Investment Management Group Has $378.78 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 77.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 826,677 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 360,068 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.30% of Intuit worth $378,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,803,000 after purchasing an additional 12,345 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,428,078,000 after buying an additional 131,586 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Intuit by 26.5% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Intuit by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.41.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total transaction of $3,883,876.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,840 shares in the company, valued at $15,322,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $2.05 on Thursday, hitting $564.23. 899,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,757. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $158.15 billion, a PE ratio of 66.85, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $522.08 and a 200-day moving average of $491.51. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.62 and a 12 month high of $571.82.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

