Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,888,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,305,694 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $401,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 145.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 47.2% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.4 %

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

NYSE JCI traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $52.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,536,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,741,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.12 and a 200-day moving average of $59.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.08.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

