Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 487,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,156,281 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises approximately 0.8% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.97% of MercadoLibre worth $577,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded up $29.52 on Thursday, reaching $1,525.00. 448,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,639. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,302.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,272.55. The company has a market cap of $77.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.54. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $815.85 and a 1-year high of $1,542.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MELI. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. New Street Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,643.21.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

