H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,583,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344,572 shares during the quarter. H World Group accounts for approximately 0.8% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 4.47% of H World Group worth $565,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in H World Group by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in H World Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in H World Group by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 43.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of H World Group during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H World Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on H World Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

H World Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,296,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,169. H World Group Limited has a 1 year low of $32.16 and a 1 year high of $53.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.12 and its 200-day moving average is $40.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.64 million. H World Group had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 6.41%. Research analysts predict that H World Group Limited will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H World Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.