Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stock Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,199,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223,708 shares during the period. Fomento Económico Mexicano makes up about 0.7% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $465,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter valued at $752,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Up 0.6 %

FMX stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.48. The stock had a trading volume of 520,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,900. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $74.90 and a 52-week high of $128.63.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $1.0001 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FMX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.20.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

