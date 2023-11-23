Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Holdings Lessened by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,955 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for approximately 1.9% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.36% of Booking worth $1,306,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Booking by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Booking by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Booking by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,346.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,026.39, for a total value of $90,791.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 614 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,203.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,026.39, for a total value of $90,791.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,203.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,989 shares of company stock worth $15,303,166 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Down 0.5 %

BKNG traded down $15.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3,130.00. The stock had a trading volume of 192,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,048. The company has a market capitalization of $109.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,907.38 and a twelve month high of $3,251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,002.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,903.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.85 by $4.47. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. Booking’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $53.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.