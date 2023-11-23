Miramar Capital LLC Has $356,000 Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Miramar Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CW. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 26.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Curtiss-Wright from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $188.00 to $229.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.50.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CW traded up $1.81 on Thursday, hitting $214.04. 130,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,276. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.19. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $156.76 and a 52 week high of $216.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.39.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $724.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.88 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.98%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

