Miramar Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,613,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,342,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,323 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,558,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,519 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 327,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,008,000 after acquiring an additional 19,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 63,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.36.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,508,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,543,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.23. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

