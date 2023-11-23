Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Miramar Capital LLC

Miramar Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,744 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,847,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,624. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.91. The stock has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

