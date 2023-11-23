Miramar Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Miramar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 512,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Albertsons Companies makes up 2.8% of Miramar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Miramar Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Albertsons Companies worth $11,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 104,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,822,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,811 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,591,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

ACI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,099,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,400. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.56. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.79.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 106.93% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

