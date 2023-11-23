Capital Research Global Investors Sells 2,585,213 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,164,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,585,213 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 1.83% of Aptiv worth $527,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 21.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 6,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 2.1% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,734,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $583,947,000 after purchasing an additional 120,302 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 90,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Aptiv stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,181,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373,168. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $71.01 and a 12 month high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.92. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total transaction of $193,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 206,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,063,965.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also

