Capital Research Global Investors Boosts Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 90.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,304,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619,352 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $392,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 496.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $2,814,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MOH. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $374.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.82.

In other news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total value of $227,079.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total value of $227,079.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,702.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare stock traded up $4.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $364.87. 162,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $342.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.57. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $256.19 and a 1 year high of $369.50.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $0.18. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

