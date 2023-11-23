Capital Research Global Investors Raises Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,460,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,439 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Ferrari were worth $477,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Ferrari in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Ferrari by 350.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 30.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on RACE shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays upgraded Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrari presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.69.

Ferrari Stock Up 0.9 %

RACE traded up $3.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $364.25. The stock had a trading volume of 130,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,094. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $313.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Ferrari has a one year low of $209.88 and a one year high of $365.93.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.39. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. On average, analysts expect that Ferrari will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

