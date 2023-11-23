Capital Research Global Investors Cuts Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,103,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,215 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 1.56% of MongoDB worth $453,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 227.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,177,000 after acquiring an additional 27,331 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter worth about $7,302,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 3.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the second quarter worth about $1,323,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the second quarter worth about $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MDB traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $405.07. 936,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.70 and a 12-month high of $439.00. The company has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.07 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $355.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $423.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.93 million. Research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

MDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on MongoDB from $421.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Capital One Financial raised MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $427.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America began coverage on MongoDB in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MongoDB from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.74.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MDB

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 16,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.86, for a total transaction of $6,115,936.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 34,418 shares in the company, valued at $13,039,603.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.01, for a total value of $395,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 535,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,684,278.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 16,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.86, for a total value of $6,115,936.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 34,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,039,603.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,077 shares of company stock worth $114,507,479. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.