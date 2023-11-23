7,999,882 Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Purchased by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,999,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $874,947,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 37.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 291,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,012,000 after purchasing an additional 80,056 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.51.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE COF traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,342,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,018. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $123.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.90. The company has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.03%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $392,524.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,227,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total transaction of $851,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,599,010.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $392,524.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,227,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,505. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

