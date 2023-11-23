Capital International Sarl Has $7.70 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 74.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,054 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,285 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 111,459 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,467,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in FedEx by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,675 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FDX traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $256.46. The company had a trading volume of 954,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,899. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $162.61 and a 52 week high of $270.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $250.75 and its 200-day moving average is $248.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Loop Capital upped their price target on FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.54.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

