Capital International Sarl Boosts Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Capital International Sarl raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,252 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $8,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $206,404,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BABA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, November 17th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.53.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.96. The company had a trading volume of 18,982,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,541,662. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.67. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $74.68 and a twelve month high of $121.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.55.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

