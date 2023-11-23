Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,341,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 361,856 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.94% of Progressive worth $1,497,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,189,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $2,714,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Citigroup raised shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.47.

In other Progressive news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,256.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,021 shares of company stock valued at $8,028,487 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive stock opened at $162.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.43. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $163.01.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

