PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 190.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,148 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP owned 0.06% of PACCAR worth $24,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 42.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,017,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after buying an additional 698,784 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 49.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,477,000 after buying an additional 7,020,923 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 53.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,948,000 after buying an additional 4,082,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 48.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,251,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,608,000 after buying an additional 3,683,532 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $269,446.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915 in the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $91.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $92.15. The company has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.79%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCAR. Citigroup lifted their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.32.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

