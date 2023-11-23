Capital International Ltd. CA Grows Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,097 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in SEA by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 782,277 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $67,706,000 after acquiring an additional 102,272 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SEA by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,814 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 16,483 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in SEA by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,363 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in SEA by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,331 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 498,824 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $28,952,000 after acquiring an additional 149,200 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. KGI Securities lowered SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of SEA from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.29.

SE traded down $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $37.50. 6,884,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,515,413. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $88.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

