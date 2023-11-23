TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Makes New $227,000 Investment in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 145.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,257,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,086,040 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 7,989.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,856,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,081 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,294,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 156.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,509,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total value of $250,006,294.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,489,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,957,127,603.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total value of $4,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $47,744,532.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total transaction of $250,006,294.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,489,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,957,127,603.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,343,672 shares of company stock valued at $262,243,280 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COR shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.36.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of COR opened at $199.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The stock has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.14. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.48 and a 12-month high of $200.54.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $68.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.57 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 451.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 23.92%.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

