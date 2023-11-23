Capital Research Global Investors Acquires 7,721,981 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 115.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,426,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,721,981 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 2.43% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $789,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 25.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,694. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:FIS traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.43. 4,368,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,790,618. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.30. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $79.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -5.08%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.