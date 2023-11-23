Capital Research Global Investors Purchases 240,639 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,042,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,639 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 2.58% of MSCI worth $958,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,771,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,789,834,000 after purchasing an additional 194,995 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $788,506,000 after buying an additional 46,934 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in MSCI by 11.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,570,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,741,000 after buying an additional 156,155 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in MSCI by 16.3% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,390,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $652,613,000 after acquiring an additional 194,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in MSCI by 32.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,281,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,432,000 after acquiring an additional 311,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $523.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,695. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $508.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $504.26. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $450.00 and a 1-year high of $572.50. The company has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.67 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $554.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MSCI from $532.00 to $526.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $563.86.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

