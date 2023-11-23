MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl increased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 19,390.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 864,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,927,000 after acquiring an additional 860,543 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $378,140,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in MSCI by 312.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,913,000 after purchasing an additional 646,050 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 1,373.2% during the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 341,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,289,000 after buying an additional 318,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 32.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,281,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,432,000 after buying an additional 311,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $523.97. The stock had a trading volume of 180,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,695. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $450.00 and a 52-week high of $572.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $508.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $504.26. The company has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The firm had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSCI. Redburn Atlantic downgraded MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $650.00 to $554.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $577.00 to $533.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $563.86.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

