Capital International Sarl Buys 9,888 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,205 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,888 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 18,879 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,932,000 after purchasing an additional 58,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.69. The stock had a trading volume of 7,682,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,792,976. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.53. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -53.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.36.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

