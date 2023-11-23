American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Position Lowered by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA reduced its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 101,474.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464,030 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 113,099.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,499,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,260,593,000 after buying an additional 6,494,168 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,008,567,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Tower by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after buying an additional 962,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its stake in American Tower by 171.3% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,508,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,300,000 after acquiring an additional 952,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

AMT traded up $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $198.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,393,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,437. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.63. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $235.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 423.53%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMT shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.60.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

