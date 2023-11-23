Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Purchased by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 14.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 144,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 18,217 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $11,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at $1,136,503,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth approximately $1,164,873,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585,655 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at $338,724,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,846,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $988,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,066 shares during the period. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,312,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,637. The stock has a market cap of $66.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1384 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.22.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

