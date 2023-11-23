Sei Investments Co. Has $56.50 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 518,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,664 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.20% of Allstate worth $56,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 36.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after buying an additional 745,096 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALL. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Allstate Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $136.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.89%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

