Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Position Reduced by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 56.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,298 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $7,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 68.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,898 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CMG opened at $2,218.93 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,344.05 and a 1 year high of $2,224.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,939.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,984.69. The company has a market cap of $60.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,865.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,161.33.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,747,189.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total value of $1,911,511.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $42,747,189.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total transaction of $116,839.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,169.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,642 shares of company stock worth $9,041,139. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

